DES MOINES, Iowa — Truman’s KC Pizza Tavern is raising money for the educational organization Starts Right Here by selling pizza.

Truman’s is donating $1 for every pizza of the month they sell during the month of March to Starts Right Here.

Chris Mendenhall, the Manager at Truman’s KC Pizza Tavern, said that the entire staff was motivated to do something for Starts Right Here following the tragic shooting.

“My whole staff has been touched with what happened at Starts Right Here and just seeing how much of a beacon Will Keeps has been in this city I speak for all of my staff here what can we do as a whole to do something right for the community. I personally think and again my staff members would say the same thing I think it’s more critical now, more than ever, to try to give back someway, somehow to our community,” Mendenhall said.

Truman’s pizza of the month donations started this year with a different charity receiving donations each month. This month the pizza is the chicken caesar salad pizza, the shrimp scampi pizza, and the bang-bang shrimp pizza for lent.

Mendenhall said that the pizza of the month donations are a chance for a local restaurant to give back to the community.

“Especially with education and youth and stuff like that it’s the absolute least we can do and what happened was very unfortunate. We can at least bring eyes and ears to what’s going on and if there’s any way a small little breakfast and pizza place we can support it were gonna do it,” Mendenhall said.

Money from the pizza of the month sales will continue to go to Starts Right Here until the end of the month.