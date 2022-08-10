DES MOINES, Iowa — An Ankeny father will go on trial in October in the shooting death of his four-year-old daughter.

Police say Savannah Holmes accidentally shot herself in the head with her father’s gun on May 16th. She died of her injuries at the hospital.

Akeem Holmes told police he set the gun down near a couch when he went to answer the door and Savannah got a hold of it while he was speaking with two people outside the home.

Holmes is charged with involuntary manslaughter, making firearms available to a minor, and neglect of a dependent person. His trial is scheduled for October 3.