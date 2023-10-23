DES MOINES, Iowa – Jury selection is scheduled to get underway Monday morning in the trial of one of the men accused in a street racing crash that killed a child in December 2022.

Keith Jones (WHO 13)

Keith Jones, 47, is charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI, homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, homicide by vehicle-drag racing, serious injury by vehicle-OWI, serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

The charges stem from a December 13, 2022 crash on Fleur Drive that killed 4-year-old Marcos Faguada. Police said Jones and Robert Miller III were street racing when Miller’s vehicle crashed into another car after crossing the median. Faguada was a passenger in the vehicle that was hit, and he died from his injuries. Another person in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Jones allegedly stopped his car after the crash, got out to take a look, and then drove away. He was arrested a few days later. Miller was convicted in June of vehicular homicide by street racing, reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the case.