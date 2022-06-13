DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman charged in the hit-and-run death of a Des Moines 14-year-old has pleaded not guilty in the case and will stand trial later this summer.

Terra Flipping, 38, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Police say she was driving the SUV that struck Ema Cardenas on April 28th as the teen walked home from East High School in the 1600 block of E. University Avenue.

Court documents state Flipping stopped at an adjacent parking lot just after the accident but did not provide any aid to Cardenas before leaving the scene. Cardenas died from her injuries that night.

The criminal complaint said Flipping turned herself in to police the next day.

Flipping filed a written plea of not guilty Friday and a trial date has been scheduled for August 8th.