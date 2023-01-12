DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have found the people they believe harassed an elderly couple and shot fireworks at their south side Des Moines home, causing $1,000 in damage.

The Des Moines Police Department asked the public for help Wednesday afternoon to identify two trucks linked to the incidents and it didn’t take long for tips to come flooding in.

Sgt. Paul Parizek told WHO 13 neighbors helped them identify 42-year-old Michael Porter as a suspect and he was arrested Wednesday night. Porter was booked into the Polk County Jail at 12:05 a.m. Thursday on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and criminal mischief. He has already bonded out of jail.

A 16-year-old is also charged with the same offenses in the case. Their name has not been released.

Investigators believe the harassment started after the couple called the police about children riding motorized mini-bikes late at night a few weeks ago.