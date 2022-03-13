JOHNSTON, Iowa — Three children have died and their father was seriously hurt after their car struck a semi truck in rural Kansas on Saturday.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, David Clements of Johnston was driving on U.S. Highway 54 near Bucklin, Kansas with his three children: Juno, age 12; Arabella, age 10; and Harper, age 7. KHP reports the Clements’ SUV crossed over the center line of the freeway at approximately 3:30 p.m. and collided with a semi-truck.

Juno, Arabella, and Harper Clements all died at the scene. David Clements was hospitalized after the crash.

All three were students within the Johnston Community School District. Superintendent Laura Kacer sent out a message to families after learning of their deaths:

This is not a message that is easy to send, nor one to read; however, it is important that as members of the school family, we are aware when events occur that will impact our greater school community. It is moments like these that serve as reminders to never take anyone or anything for granted. Please know that my thoughts are with you all. Laura Kacer, Johnston Schools Superintendent

The driver of the semi-truck was not seriously hurt in the crash.