DES MOINES, Iowa — A third person has been charged with murder in the death of a Des Moines man whose body was found in his apartment early Sunday morning.

The Des Moines Police Department has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Des Moines resident Dustin Goben. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of 32-year-old Sean Chapman.

Police said Chapman was shot to death during an armed robbery at his apartment at 3630 Twana Drive. Two other men have already been arrested and face the same charges. Criminal complaints in the case claim surveillance video captured 33-year-old Dontaye Burton and 33-year-old Antonio Ross removing items from Chapman’s apartment. Many of those items were later found in vehicles belonging to the suspects along with a gun of the same caliber as the one police believe was used to kill Chapman.

Burton and Ross were arrested Sunday night.

Goben was booked into the Polk County Jail shortly after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.