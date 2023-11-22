DES MOINES, Iowa — Hot Tamale Catering company is partnering with a variety of different local organizations to help provide its fourth annual Thanksgiving Day free hot meals.

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, an expansive list of food items will be given out for free from the Maytag Boy Scout Center at 6123 Scout Trail in Des Moines.

Optional food items on the menu include tamales, posole, baked or fried chicken legs, mac n cheese, dinner rolls, brown sugar sweet potatoes, gravy, vegetables, hot cocoa or abuelita, pumpkin pie, and other holiday desserts. Pasta salads will be provided by partner Rubias Casita and mashed potatoes from Waveland Cafe.

Warm clothing will also be made available for those in need courtesy of Do Good Des Moines.

To reserve a meal, or if you have questions about this service call (515) 402-7167.