DES MOINES, Iowa — The first person to be sentenced in the deadly March shooting outside East High will learn his fate Monday.

Sixteen-year-old Kevin Martinez was originally charged with five different crimes including first-degree murder, and two counts of attempted murder. Martinez has accepted a plea deal to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He will be sentenced at 1:30 Monday afternoon.

Three of the nine remaining defendants have accepted plea deals. Seventeen-year-old Henry Amaya and 16-year-old Manuel Bueza have pled guilty to second-degree murder. Eighteen-year-old Gumaro Marquez Jacobo has pled guilty to accessory after the fact, being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, and providing a gun to someone under 21. They are all scheduled to be sentenced on March 30th.

Three more defendants are scheduled to go to trial this spring charged with the murder of 15- year-old Jose Lopez, and the attempted murders of Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez. The last two defendants are being tried as juveniles.