Ambulance leaves Park Ridge Apartments after picking up shooting victim on August 28, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police now say a 17-year-old was shot on Sunday night in Des Moines’ southeast side.

The shooting happened following a fight at a home in the 800 block of Philip, said Sgt. Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The people involved in the fight left the home in two vehicles. At South Union and Emma one vehicle blocked the other in.

Police said a 17-year-old armed with a handgun exited the vehicle that was doing the blocking. Someone in the other vehicle shot him, claiming self-defense.

The teen that was shot then went to the Park Ridge Apartments at 3200 Indianola Avenue. Police and medics were dispatched to that location shortly before 9:15 p.m.

The teen was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim’s mother tells WHO 13 that her son was shot in the arm and the leg.

Police say his injuries are not life-threatening. The investigation into the shooting continues.