DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are releasing new details in a crash that seriously injured two people Sunday night in the Merle Hay neighborhood.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and 54th Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a Toyota Avalon driven by a 17-year-old was traveling southbound on 54th Street, at what witnesses told police appeared to be a high speed.

Evidence indicates the Avalon ran the stop sign at Douglas Avenue and broadsided an eastbound Hyundai Sonata, said Sgt. Parizek. The Avalon came to rest on its side in the front yard of a home while the Sonata crashed into the corner of the house.

The two adults in the Sonata suffered serious injuries and were transported to Des Moines hospitals. Their names and current conditions have not been released.

The teen driver of the Avalon was treated on scene for minor injuries and released.

Police are continuing the investigation into the crash and have not said whether any charges have been filed.