DES MOINES/GRIMES, Iowa — Des Moines is Iowa’s largest city, and Grimes is a suburb growing at a torrid pace in the new millennium. Both cities hope to attract thousands of new residents, but they have two different strategies of growth.

The cities are roughly fifteen miles apart, but can feel vastly different.

Downtown Des Moines Neighborhood Association President Brandon Brown said he moved downtown for the amenities, and has no plans to leave any time soon.

“We shouldn’t just let the young residents have all the fun, there is something down here for everybody,” Brown said. “They don’t have to get in their cars, they don’t have to drive anywhere, they can just walk and enjoy everything we have here.”

Meanwhile, realtor Jill Budden said her clients have shifted towards Grimes to have more space to live.

“Ever since COVID, we are back to having home offices when we were just starting to lose those,” Budden said. “Developers are wanting to get as many houses in as they can, but the more people want to have their own space, it’s something that they look for.”

The cities’ visions for their futures are also contrasts of each other.

Des Moines’ vision revolves around the Future Forward Master Plan, which was officially endorsed by Des Moines’ city council in February.

“This is the most inclusive, community-driven plan that our downtown has ever had,” said Tiffany Tauscheck, the incoming Greater Des Moines Partnership CEO who led the Future Forward effort as president of Downtown DSM, Inc.

Des Moines currently houses about 212,000 residents, about the same population the city had in the 1960 Census. The Future Forward plan focuses on six key initiatives to grow the population, dubbed the “Future Six”:

The Green Ring, which would improve several streets and trails around downtown for pedestrians and cyclists. The areas of improvement include 15th Street, Grand Avenue, Locust Street, and East 6th Street.

Skywalks Reimagined, a plan to revamp Des Moines’ skywalk system with better lighting, vibrant artwork, and color-coded maps.

Inner Circle, a proposal to transform key streets inside Des Moines’ core. Key projects include installing a roundabout at the 9th Street/Keo Way intersection and bringing Center Street back to its glory as Black Des Moines’ Main Street.

Stadium District, which hinges on the future soccer stadium at the Dico Superfund site and planned improvements to Principal Park.

Connected Corridors, plans to renovate streets such as Ingersoll Avenue and the 9th Street overpasses to be more pedestrian and bike friendly.

Strong Neighborhoods, which would invest in neighborhoods such as Columbus Park, Good Park, and Capitol Park.

The Future Six came together after Tauscheck and Downtown DSM, Inc. reviewed more than 8,000 suggestions made by Des Moines residents.

“So many are weighing in on what the future of our downtown looks like,” Tauscheck said. “What we know is that there continues to be an interest in vibrancy.”

While Des Moines prepares for its metamorphosis, Grimes has already transformed from sleepy town to booming suburb. The city has tripled in population in twenty years, going from about 5,000 residents in the 2000 Census to more than 15,000 residents in the 2020 Census.

“Since 2019, we’ve seen nearly $800 million dollars worth of new development occur,” said Alex Pfaltzgraff, who leads Grimes’ Department of Development Services. “It’s making sure there’s equitable housing, different housing, access to commercial, and access to housing.”

Pfaltzgraff said Grimes’ master plan have put parks at the forefront. The city is currently building the GrimesPlex, a sprawling complex featuring indoor sports and outdoor fields just north of the city’s recently opened Hy-Vee, as well as a splash pad in Waterworks Park.

“Folks want quality parks, they want unique parks, they want resources and amenities within their city,” Pfaltzgraff said. “That has significantly changed from 10 or 15 years ago.”

Des Moines and Grimes have chosen their paths to the future, and there is optimism that both cities will boom in the 2020s.

“Just as we think it’s going to level off, the growth just keeps going, Budden said. “I suppose as long as farmers are willing to sell their land, I think we’ll just continue to grow.”