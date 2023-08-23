DES MOINES, Iowa — At least one person was hurt after an SUV struck a utility pole on Des Moines’ south side Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of South Union St. and SE Wall Ave. An SUV crashed into a utility pole, snapping it off near the base.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said one adult female was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MidAmerican Energy is on the scene to make repairs.

Des Moines Police say there may be temporary traffic delays in the area and drivers should stay alert for emergency responders.