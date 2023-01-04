DES MOINES, Iowa – A man fleeing police crashed into the Hull Avenue Tap early Wednesday morning, severing a natural gas line.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said it happened just after 12:00 a.m. when officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of E. 9th Street on a report of a man violating a no-contact order. When officers arrived, the man fled in an SUV and a short time later crashed into the Hull Avenue Tap at Hull Ave. and E. 9th St., severing the gas line to the bar.

The man ran from the scene but a K-9 officer was able to pick up his scent and found him a few blocks away. He was transported to the hospital to be checked out for possible injuries. The man’s name has not been released but Sgt. Parizek said multiple charges are pending in the case.

The Des Moines Fire Department and MidAmerican Energy were called to the scene to deal with the gas leak.