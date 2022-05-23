DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating whether sleep deprivation caused a driver to hit a utility pole and flip their vehicle Monday morning in Des Moines.

It happened around 8:00 a.m. at Grand Avenue and 29th Street. A Des Moines Police Officer on the scene told WHO 13 that the driver of an SUV was headed westbound on Grand when they hit the utility pole.

The SUV ended up on its side and caught fire but crews were able to put it out quickly.

Police said the driver and her two children were not injured, just shaken up in the crash.

MidAmerican Energy is on the scene to deal with the broken utility pole and downed lines. Grand Avenue between 28th and 29th streets will remain closed while crews clear the scene and utility work is completed.