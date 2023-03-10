WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — More details are being revealed about what led to a shooting that critically injured a 16-year-old in West Des Moines early Thursday morning.

Grimes resident Manirakiza Wilson, 20, was arrested in the incident. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of reckless use of a firearm-serious injury and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence.

Criminal complaints filed in the case say Wilson was smoking marijuana and drinking Everclear at a residence in the 300 block of 58th Court when the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Police said he admitted to intentionally pointing a Ruger LCP 380 handgun at the victim and pulling the trigger but didn’t think there was a bullet in the chamber.

West Des Moines Police have not released the victim’s name but said he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. He is in critical condition.