DES MOINES, Iowa – One of the 10 teens charged in the deadly shooting outside East High School back in March is expected to be in court Monday afternoon.

A hearing is scheduled for 2:30 on a motion by 16-year-old Romeo Perdomo’s attorneys to move his case to juvenile court. He and the other nine defendants in the case are all charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of willful injury-causing serious injury.

The charges stem from a March 7th shooting outside of East High School. Officials say the suspects opened fire from three vehicles at 15-year-old Jose David Lopez, who was standing on the sidewalk outside the school. Lopez, who was not a student at East, died from his injuries. Two East High School students, Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez were also seriously injured in the shooting.

Also charged in the shooting are:

17-year-old Octavio Lopez Sanchez Jr.

16-year-old Manuel Buezo

17-year-old Henry Valladares-Amaya

14-year-old Nyang Chamdual

15-year-old Alex Perdomo

18-year-old Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo

17-year-old Braulio Hernandez-Salas

17-year-old Daniel Hernandez

16-year-old Kevin Isidro Martinez

Attorneys for Isidro Martinez have also filed a motion for his case to be transferred to juvenile court but a hearing on the motion has not yet been scheduled.

Trial dates have already been set for Romeo Perdomo, Octavio Lopez Sanchez Jr., Henry Valladares Amaya, Manuel Buezo and Daniel Hernandez. They have pleaded not guilty.

Arraignments for Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, Braulio Hernandez-Salas, and Kevin Isidro Martinez have been continued to May 13th. In Iowa, any juvenile 16 or older that is charged with a forcible felony, such as first-degree murder, is automatically charged as an adult. Because of the ages of Nyang Chamdual and Alex Perdomo at the time of the crime, their cases are originating in juvenile court.

The Polk County Attorney’s Office has not yet publicly released whether it will seek to have them prosecuted in adult court.