DES MOINES, Iowa — When you think of foods to eat while watching football, chicken wings probably flew to the top of your mind. However, they can be hard to get during the biggest football game of the year, unless you think ahead.

The National Chicken Council estimates Americans will eat 1.45 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday. That high demand means restaurants that specialize in chicken wings will often take large orders in advance in the days and weeks before the game.

Des Moines-based restaurant Chicken Heat has never dealt with a Super Bowl rush. Owner Peter Cooper opened his brick-and-mortar restaurant on Army Post Road this year after operating out of a food truck for a year.

Cooper said the demand for his wings is astronomically high in advance of the big game. The restaurant put out a notice to social media earlier in the week to order its wings before the game, and its entire supply of nearly 3,000 wings was reserved in two days.

“Wings and the Super Bowl are like a man and wife. It’s a marriage,” Cooper said.

Cooper said he is grateful for the boom in business as he continues to get his restaurant off the ground.

“I’m ecstatic, I’m very happy,” Cooper said. “It’s a blessing to have a business with not even a year in business as a brick-and-mortar be so successful.”