DES MOINES, Iowa — Students at a Des Moines elementary school are pushing for a name change, trading one “Jackson” for another.

According to the Des Moines Register, student leaders at Andrew Jackson Elementary presented their arguments to the Des Moines Public School Board to re-christen the school in favor of Mary Winston Jackson, the mathematician and aerospace engineer portrayed in the film “Hidden Figures.” Jackson was NASA’s first Black female engineer.

The students, who are in kindergarten through fifth grade, say the name change is fitting not only because it reflects the school’s diversity but also goes right in line with their mascot — the stars.

Neither Andrew Jackson or Mary Winston Jackson have any ties to Iowa.