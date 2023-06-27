DES MOINES, Iowa — After a fiery start to her four-year term on the Des Moines City Council, Indira Sheumaker (Ward 1) has now gone nearly two months without a word to anyone.

“I don’t know where Indira Sheumaker is,” says councilman, Joe Gatto, who represents the city’s fourth ward. “I haven’t seen her since March 6th. It’s up to the residents of her ward to (do something about her).”

There’s really nothing the council can do about a member who fails to show up for meetings and makes no attempt to explain why?

“No, there really isn’t,” Gatto says.

While Gatto and the others on the council pressed on with city business, Indira Sheumaker’s seat remained empty for an eighth consecutive meeting. The city’s clerk and attorney both confirmed to WHO 13 that she hasn’t contacted the city to explain where she is, and hasn’t attended any neighborhood meetings with the constituents of her ward.

Our calls and emails to her have gone unanswered.

“I’ve never experienced (something like this) in all the time I’ve been on school board or city council,” said councilwoman-at-large, Connie Boesen.

All members of the city council WHO 13 has spoken with over the past several months claim they’ve heard from ward one citizens, asking and complaining about Sheumaker’s absence.

“All the time,” Gatto said. “Absolutely. (They want to know) ‘where is she?’ and ‘can you help with some of the issues that we’ve got in our ward?’

“We’re all filling in. We’re trying to take care of our fellow citizens — it doesn’t matter what ward we’re from.”

Sheumaker ran for city council on a platform of defunding the police and, at age 26, became its youngest member. She quickly made a name for herself by arguing with her fellow council members during meetings and was often accompanied by a group of loud, profane supporters who stood on chairs, shouted at city leaders, and at times needed to be removed by police from the council chambers.

Earlier this spring, Sheumaker’s father, Randy, contacted the Des Moines Register claiming she had spent time in the hospital but offered no further information.

Sheumaker was also absent from a string of meetings last summer and later claimed she’d had COVID and suffered from depression.

A petition to remove her from her position was started by one of her constituents this spring but so far has fewer than 500 signatures. According to city leaders, it’s these constituents who will need to reach out to the council to begin the process of having her removed from office.

Her term runs until January of 2026.