URBANDALE, Iowa – Controversial business owner Steve McFadden has now been denied a liquor license renewal for one of his restaurants in a third metro city.

The Urbandale City Council met Tuesday night and voted to accept the recommendation of Urbandale Police Chief Rob Johansen that the liquor license renewal for Fat Charlie’s Tavern be denied.

In Chief Johansen’s recommendation, he noted the investigation into McFadden’s moral character found, “…McFadden has a protracted history of criminal behavior dating back more than 10 years, and his most recent convictions are of a serious nature. McFadden also has a history of failure to promptly pay federal and state taxes.”

The council’s decision was unanimous.

McFadden’s criminal history includes a conviction for assaulting a former girlfriend and charges of stalking another ex-girlfriend with a GPS tracker.

Over the past two months, liquor license renewals have been denied, for similar reasons, for three other metro bars owned by McFadden.

West Des Moines

Grumpy Goat Tavern, 1300 50th Street

Grumpy Goat Tavern, 6240 Mills Civic Parkway

Des Moines

Tipsy Crow Tavern, 102 SW 3rd Street

McFadden has the option to appeal the denial to the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.