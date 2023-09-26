DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple local law enforcement agencies are responding to a standoff with an armed suspect who fired multiple shots at a Polk County sheriff’s deputy.

It began with a traffic stop in the 5200 block of NE 14th Street around 10:15 a.m., said Capt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. An occupant of the vehicle got out and fired shots at a deputy, then ran into the Budget Inn & Suites at 5220 NE 14th Street.

Capt. Evans said the deputy was not injured in the shooting.

The male suspect remains barricaded inside of the hotel as of 11:05 a.m.

Saydel High School is under an external lockdown as a precaution. Part of the statement from the district superintendent Todd Martin said, “Please know we have no reports of any threats directly in our schools and we are locking down to maintain safe and secure perimeters as a precautionary measure.”

