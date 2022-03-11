DES MOINES, Iowa — The on-again-off-again plans to build a new sports stadium in Des Moines are officially back on.

After twice rejecting bids for the project on Forest Avenue, the Des Moines School Board voted to accept bids Thursday.

Construction will begin this spring on the 4,000-seat stadium at Drake University. It will be used by Des Moines high school football and soccer teams and will serve as the new home field of Drake’s soccer program.

Drake donated the land for the Stadium and is providing nearly $5 million towards construction.

The Des Moines School District initially budgeted $15 million for the stadium when it was first proposed in 2019. Now, three years later the district says inflation has ballooned the cost by more than a million dollars.

The district plans to use federal coronavirus relief money to make up the difference. Drake will also increase its contribution.

The goal is to have the stadium ready for its first game by the fall of 2023.