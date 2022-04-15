WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa – The Society of St. Vincent de Paul opened its third thrift store location allowing the organization to further its mission. It’s located at 801 73rd Street in Windsor Heights.

Part of their mission is to help people get back to work and re-enter society after prison. The thrift stores help them meet community needs, as well as increase availability in their programs.

Executive Director Steve Havemann said they serve 33,000 Iowans every year, and the need was especially highlighted during the pandemic.

“We’re your local self-sufficiency experts,” Havemann said. “We’re here to get people back on their feet and next steps and setting a family culture of self-sufficiency and success.”

St. Vincent de Paul has been serving Des Moines for 98 years. If you’d like to volunteer or donate, click here to learn more.