DES MOINES — The St. Patrick’s Day parade hosted by the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick of Iowa is back this year after being postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

Tony “T-Bone” Schmid, the President of the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick of Iowa, says that they’re excited to share and celebrate Irish culture. “Our members are extremely excited to come back extremely excited to see all our spectators come out and enjoy the day,” Schmid said.

The Friendly Sons have been organizing the parade since the 1980s. “Over 30 years now we’ve been putting it on in downtown Des Moines and I think it does great for the city it brings a lot of people into downtown,” Schmid said.

The parade starts at noon Thursday at 15th and Mulberry Street and will continue through Des Moines to 8th Street and Grand Avenue where it will end.

The Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick are trying something new this year and kicking off the parade with an 8:00 a.m. tailgate party at Western Gateway Park. The tailgate party will raise money for future parades. The parade this year cost more than $30,000.

The parade isn’t the only event coming back after pandemic cancelations. Des Moines Performing Arts is bringing back its Hoops and Hops event at Cowles Commons.

Hoops and Hops offers a place for fans to watch the NCAA basketball tournament and enjoy local craft beer and food trucks.

“Folks love March Madness so it’s really exciting to bring folks downtown for a free event,” Jonathan Brendemuehl with DMPA said, “Something that’s fun for the whole family, something that supports local businesses with Iowa craft beer and a lot of local food trucks and just giving people a reason to get out and enjoy each others company and watch the games.”

Hoops and Hops runs Thursday through Saturday.

More information on the St. Patrick’s Day parade can be found on the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick’s Facebook page.

More information on Hoops and Hops can be found on the DMPA’s website.