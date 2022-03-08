GRIMES, Iowa – A pump failure Monday afternoon at a car wash company in Grimes released detergent into a storm drain that flows into North Walnut Creek, turning it red.

A news release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says they don’t know how much of the material ended up in the creek. The spill originated at National Car Wash Solutions on SE 37th ST in Grimes. The creek was red Monday evening when Drone13 recorded this video, and a pond at Cutty’s Camping Resort was also turning red as water from the creek flowed into it.

The DNR doesn’t “expect a fish kill or large environmental impact” according to their release. They are monitoring the cleanup and will “consider appropriate enforcement action.”