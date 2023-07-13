INDIANOLA, Iowa — Warren County Auditor David Whipple has only been in office for a few weeks, but he could lose his job next month in a special election called by the people he serves.

Thousands of Warren County residents signed a petition to recall Whipple, a Republican, in a special election on August 29. Warren County Democrats officially selected former deputy auditor Kim Sheets as their nominee during a convention Thursday.

Whipple was appointed to the auditor’s office after longtime auditor Traci Vanderlinden, a Democrat, retired in May. He said he welcomes the chance to win his seat through an election and said he is in the position for the right reasons.

“It’s a shame to me that people would think that as an American, you have to be concerned about someone making a party decision one way or the other, especially when you’re talking about the commissioner of elections in a county,” Whipple said.

Sheets believes her long experience in the Warren County Auditor’s Office will keep the county’s elections running smoothly into the 2024 presidential election.

“People recognize the job that I have done. People recognize the improvements we have made through COVID, having a record turnout, and through all the law changes in the elections. I’ve run 28 successful elections in the office.”

The petition for the special session was motivated by Whipple’s past social media posts questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election. Whipple said he did not check the facts before reposting false claims and has grown since the past election.

“Calling me an election denier, I said what is that even?” Whipple said. “I know Joe Biden is our President. I don’t like it, I voted for the other guy, but I don’t know how you can deny the election. In fact, going through this hearing, I approved this election. I want this election.”