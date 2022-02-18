DES MOINES – Hot Tamale Catering is starting a program Friday afternoon to feed food-insecure school children. Every Monday and Friday at 3:30 p.m. kids can stop by Hot Tamale Catering for a free meal.

Hot Tamale Catering’s owner Angela Ramos remembers when food was scarce for her growing up and doesn’t want to see other children have the same experience.

Ramos decided to start a program to feed hungry kids after seeing the need in the community. “It really hit home when a little 10-year-old girl came in asking for a job with her siblings. Really she was just hungry.” Ramos said.

Ramos chose to focus on Mondays and Fridays because for food-insecure children it’s a gamble on whether there will be food in the fridge over the weekend.

“Fridays is a time where kids go home and maybe there’s not enough food at home so I was focused on feeding them and getting their bellies filled,” Ramos said, “Throughout the weekend you never know how much food is in the home so Mondays is another great start where I can feed them.”

Ramos is partnering with Street Artist Seso Marentes to also provide guidance to kids who come to get food.

Marentes wants to teach children about different types of art to help them express themselves. He wants to provide an experience he lacked growing up.

“Growing up I didn’t have a lot of mentors so for me to give back to the youth and be that mentor, for them to be able to say when they’re older ‘oh I remember that guy that guy he was pretty cool I’m glad I got to know him I’m glad I got to learn from him,'” Marentes said. “I wish I could have said that a lot growing up so to be able to do that I think its huge I think it’s what the children do need”

Hot Tamale Catering is accepting donations to the program, people can donate via cash, check or Venmo. More information is on Hot Tamale Catering’s Facebook Page.