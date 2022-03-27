ARLINGTON, Texas — The Southeast Polk High School RhythAMettes had waited a long time to prove themselves on the national stage. This weekend, the dance squad lived up to their high standards.

The SEP dance team entered five team events in the MA Dance National Competition in Arlington, Texas. The RhythAMettes won first place for all five routines, which included styles ranging from dancing with pom-poms to routines set to hip-hop and jazz.

The group had not competed on the national stage since COVID precautions curbed large competitions two years ago. However, Southeast Polk’s students say the wait prepared them even more for this moment.

“We love dancing, and we love having the opportunity to compete for our school and bring back all of these championships,” team members said in an interview with WHO 13. “It just feels so rewarding after working hard during the COVID years. I think it’s so cool especially for the seniors to end it with a bang.”

In addition to going five-for-five in team routines, the RhythAMettes also took home awards for some solo and duet performances.