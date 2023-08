DES MOINES, Iowa – Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to a home on the city’s south side early Thursday morning after a neighbor noticed a nearby home was on fire.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 400 block of East Wall Street around 5:20 a.m. Officials on the scene told WHO 13 that no one was at home when the fire started.

An investigation into the cause is underway.