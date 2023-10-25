ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny family is safe after smoke detectors woke them early Wednesday morning.

The Ankeny Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 3600 block of NW 19th Street around 2:52 a.m. The homeowner told firefighters they were woken up by the smoke detectors and found a fire in the garage of the home.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they saw light smoke coming from the garage. When they entered the structure they found fire and heavy smoke, contained in the garage. They were able to put out the fire quickly and rescue two cats from the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The AFD is urging people to make sure their smoke detectors are functioning and have fresh batteries.