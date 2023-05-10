URBANDALE, Iowa — The band Slipknot is known for its edge on stage as a rock band. Tuesday, vocalist Corey Taylor showed his softer side by stopping by the Puppy Jake Foundation training center in Urbandale.

“I’ve been looking for a foundation to tie to the Taylor Foundation and this was one of the first ones to hit us up,” Taylor said.

Taylor met the newest batch of recruits preparing for life as service dogs for veterans. Puppy Jake pairs specially trained K-9s with veterans at no charge. Adopting and training each dog costs over $20,000 according to the organization. Taylor is partnering with Puppy Jake to help raise funds for future service dogs.

Taylor is pictured with one of the newest recruits to join the training program at Puppy Jake.

“You can’t convey just how important it is and how special it is to see the connection between vet and service dog and so you have to come down here and really feel it and see it for yourself because then you can honestly and righteously describe to people the difference it makes,” Taylor said.

Taylor was in town for a solo show at Horizons Event Center earlier Tuesday evening. He now lives in Los Angeles but looks for ways to give back to organizations where his career started back in the Des Moines metro.