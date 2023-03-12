DES MOINES, Iowa — A fresh layer of snow means a chance to break out the sled and slide down a frozen hill. Waveland Golf Course continues to be one of Des Moines’ most popular places for winter thrills.

Dozens of families brought their sleds and inner tubes to Waveland on Sunday. Six inches of snow covered Des Moines on Saturday, which was more than enough for families to sled with speed and precision.

David Biscoe of Ankeny said the trip to the golf course is a tradition in his family.

“We’ve come to the Waveland every winter that it snows,” Biscoe said. “We meet the cousins down here and hit the hills. We had to clear our way out of the driveway first, but we knew that there was going to be some good sledding today.”

Biscoe’s son did most of the sledding, but he said he couldn’t resist going down the hill himself.

“It’s exhilarating,” Biscoe said. “You feel like a kid again.”

The city of Des Moines only suggests sledding at Waveland Golf Course when there is more than four inches of snow on the ground.