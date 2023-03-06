DES MOINES, Iowa – The next round of big Broadway shows coming to the Des Moines Civic Center has been announced.

Des Moines Performing Arts revealed its 2023-24 Willis Broadway Series on Monday. It includes tours from multiple shows the DMPA invested in on Broadway: Company, Girl from the North Country, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and THE WIZ.

The other shows that are part of the season are Funny Girl, MJ, Stomp, MAMMA MIA!, and Les Misérables.

The schedule:

Girl from the North Country | November 28 – December 3, 2023

THE WIZ | December 12 – 17, 2023

STOMP | January 12 – 14, 2024

MAMMA MIA! | January 23 – 28, 2024

Company | February 6 – 11, 2024

Les Misérables | February 27 – March 3, 2024

Funny Girl | March 12 – 17, 2024

MJ | April 30 – May 5, 2024

Moulin Rouge! The Musical | August 20 – September 1, 2024

Season tickets are already on sale here.