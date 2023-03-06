DES MOINES, Iowa – The next round of big Broadway shows coming to the Des Moines Civic Center has been announced.
Des Moines Performing Arts revealed its 2023-24 Willis Broadway Series on Monday. It includes tours from multiple shows the DMPA invested in on Broadway: Company, Girl from the North Country, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and THE WIZ.
The other shows that are part of the season are Funny Girl, MJ, Stomp, MAMMA MIA!, and Les Misérables.
The schedule:
- Girl from the North Country | November 28 – December 3, 2023
- THE WIZ | December 12 – 17, 2023
- STOMP | January 12 – 14, 2024
- MAMMA MIA! | January 23 – 28, 2024
- Company | February 6 – 11, 2024
- Les Misérables | February 27 – March 3, 2024
- Funny Girl | March 12 – 17, 2024
- MJ | April 30 – May 5, 2024
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical | August 20 – September 1, 2024
