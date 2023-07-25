DES MOINES, Iowa — More than two dozen shell casings were recovered from the scene of a shooting at a large party Monday night in Des Moines’ River Bend neighborhood.

Multiple calls about shots fired in the 1400 block of 8th Street came in around 11:40 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Investigators found two vehicles that had been damaged by gunfire near the scene of a large party involving juveniles. Around 25 shell casings were gathered into evidence.

Sgt. Parizek said there were no known injuries from the incident and no arrests have been made.

The investigation into the shooting continues.