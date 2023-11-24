WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of West Des Moines wants you to shop small this holiday season.

To help support local businesses situated in the high-paced shopping centers surrounding the city, leaders have implemented a special Candy Cane Trail challenge.

Now through December 25th, holiday shoppers in West Des Moines can follow an interactive challenge on their mobile device. By registering you will be able to check in at a variety of participating businesses to earn points and even win prizes throughout the holiday season.

Participation is free and simple, to get involved register for an account here.

To earn points, click and enter the unique code on the digitalized candy canes at participating locations.