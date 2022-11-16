DES MOINES, Iowa – Fire crews were called out early Wednesday morning to a house fire near Woodland Cemetery, west of downtown Des Moines in the Sherman Hill neighborhood.

The home in the 600 block of 18th Street, near the Pleasant Street intersection, caught fire just after 2:00 a.m. The four occupants of the home got out of the house in time before fire crews arrived.

Neighbors were reporting sounds of an explosion at the time the fire was called in according to the Des Moines Fire Department.

“But they did receive multiple calls on this one…just from what it sounds like the explosion drew the attention of the nearby residents and the phone calls started pouring in from the flames from the structure behind us,” said Ahman Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department.

Crews were still on the scene of the fire as of 6:45 a.m. A DART bus is there to allow firefighters to warm up while battling the fire.