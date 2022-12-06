DES MOINES, Iowa — Shania Twain fans who were disappointed her 2023 tour didn’t include a stop in Des Moines can now celebrate — a second leg to the tour has been added and a concert date in Iowa’s Capital city is now on the books.

The dates for the second leg of Twain’s Queen of Me Tour were announced Tuesday with the concert at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines scheduled for November 3, 2023.

Twain’s four-decade-long career has made her the top-selling female country pop artist of all time. She’s experienced smash-hits with “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Any Man of Mine,” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Her latest tour is in support of the upcoming Queen of Me album, which comes out on February 2, 2023.

Tickets for her Des Moines concert go on sale Friday, December 16th at Hy-VeeTix.com.