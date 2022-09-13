DES MOINES, Iowa — A sentencing hearing picks back up Tuesday for a Des Moines teenager who admitted to killing the man she says raped her in 2020.

The hearing for Pieper Lewis is set for 9:00 a.m. at the Polk County Courthouse.

The 17-year-old was charged in the death of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. Lewis claims he raped her multiple times in the weeks before his death.

She was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty in adult court to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. She faces up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

Witness testimony during the sentencing hearing went long last week, leading to another hearing Tuesday.