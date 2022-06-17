POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The name of a man who drowned while swimming in Saylorville Lake Thursday night has been released by authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Maximino Jarquin-Garcia of Ankeny died after going under the water while swimming near Cherry Glen Beach. A 911 call came in around 6:30 p.m. about a man who began to struggle while swimming, went underwater and resurfaced, but then went under again and wasn’t seen resurfacing.

Emergency crews responded to the area immediately and launched boats in an attempt to rescue Jarquin-Garcia. The Metro STAR Dive Team was activated as well, but before they could arrive members of the Ankeny Fire Department located Jarquin-Garcia underwater around 8:00 p.m. and brought him to shore.

Officials don’t suspect foul play but said an official cause of death will not be determined until the medical examiner conducts an autopsy.