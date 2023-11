DES MOINES, IOWA — Santa’s Rock N Lights display will shine the Christmas spirit on the community of Urbandale until Sunday, December 31st.

The animated drive-thru light show features a reimagined layout with a dinosaur world, over 700 feet of tunnels with music and an extended route through Living History Farms.

Tickets cost between $30 and $40 depending on the day of the week and boast special themed event days.

You can get a ticket for the event at santasrocknlights.com/desmoinestickets/.