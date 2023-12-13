DES MOINES – The Salvation Army of Des Moines’ biggest fundraiser of the year is its holiday season Red Kettle fundraiser and this year the Salvation Army is trying to raise $1.2 million.

If the Salvation Army can’t hit its fundraising goals it will need to scale back future programs or worst case scenario cut current ones.

Major Daniel Hull, the Iowa Capital Area Coordinator with the Salvation Army, said that every donation counts no matter how small.

“As we’re bell ringing as we’re collecting those donations, what is key there is individuals even if you give just a little bit you put in there the change the dollars you put in there, will bring change here to our neighbors in Des Moines,” Hall said

To learn how you can help visit the Salvation Army’s website.