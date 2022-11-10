CLIVE, Iowa — The Salvation Army is wasting no time jumping into the Christmas spirit.

It’s hosting a Jingle and Mingle Christmas party Thursday night to kick off the Red Kettle season. The party is at its Iowa Capital Area Coordination Office at 1400 NW 100th St. in Clive.

Santa and live reindeer will make appearances. There will also be face painting and a balloon artist.

The event is free, but the Salvation Army encourages people to bring a new unwrapped toy as a donation.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and it’ll wrap up around 7:30 p.m. with a tree lighting.