CLIVE, Iowa — Every holiday season comes with plenty of joy but it also can exacerbate the intense stress families in need already feel. To help ease that burden, organizations like the Salvation Army run toy drives ensuring as many parents as possible have something to put under their Christmas trees. This year, however, the Salvation Army of Des Moines is having trouble finding enough toys.

The organization’s Capital Area Coordinator, Maj. Butch Frost, said high inflation is making it harder for people to donate. It’s also creating more need.

He said with less than two weeks left to collect them as of Wednesday, the organization locally has only collected about a third of the toys it needs. In total, it still needs thousands of toys.

“The reality of it is, let’s just say we have over 2,100 kids that will be coming in here, their families will be coming in to pick up for them, this will not even touch a third of that,” Frost said. “And if you go into our other rooms where you will see bare tables, especially for 6-8 and 9-10 year olds, it’s even worse. Over there, it might touch 100 kids. So the reality for us is this not even close to what we need.”

He said people can help by buying a toy and donating it to one of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree locations. They can also donate money so the organization can buy toys.

He added if the Salvation Army doesn’t get enough toys. It will have to use money collected from the Red Kettle Campaign to buy them. Those dollars are supposed to cover the Salvation Army’s operating costs for next year.