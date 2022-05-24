DES MOINES, Iowa – Roosevelt High School seniors, and twin brothers, Hunter and Cole Norris have both accepted appointments to U.S. military academies.

The Des Moines Public School District says Hunter will be attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Cole will be a cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs.

The twins were part of many of the same activities at Roosevelt, both serving as captains of the football, wrestling, and track teams. Cole and Hunter are also Eagle Scouts. Hunter was a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Both were accepted into the USAFA and USMA along with the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, after being nominated by U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and Congresswoman Cindy Axne.

Hunter and Cole will graduate Saturday at Roosevelt High School’s commencement ceremonies at the Knapp Center on Drake University’s campus.