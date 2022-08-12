POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of a person of interest in connection to a weekend murder.

Officials say that 38-year-old Courtney Smith is being sought in connection with the death of 51-year-old Scott Crane. Crane was found dead early Saturday morning after law enforcement officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 300 block of NE 46th Avenue in Des Moines. Officials say he had been shot.

Smith has not yet been located and a material witness warrant remains active. Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa is now offering a $1,000 reward in the case.

Smith is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 170 pounds, with hazel eyes and dark hair or mostly bald. Officials say he also has tattoos on the inside of both forearms.

If you see Smith do not approach him as he may be armed. You can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (515)-223-1400 or online.