DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters were called out Monday morning to a home on Des Moines’ east side, just north of the Des Moines River.

The residents of a home at 2705 E. Railroad Avenue called 911 at 7:34 a.m. after discovering their home was on fire, according to Ahman Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department. When firefighters arrived at the scene minutes later, they could see flames and heavy smoke coming from the east side of the structure.

“That’s when everyone realized that there was a problem actually stemming from what we believe would have been the chimney. So our investigators will remain on scene after this whole this is cleaned up and they will do an extensive search to come up with an exact cause of this,” said Douglass.

Firefighters used a defensive attack to battle the flames because of the thick, heavy smoke. All of the occupants of the home got out safely before fire crews arrived.

As of 9:30 a.m. crews were still on the scene putting out hot spots in the structure.