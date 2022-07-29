DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire early Friday morning caused extensive damage to a home on Des Moines’ southeast side.

It happened at a home in the 700 block of SE 28th Street around 8:00 a.m. That’s when passersby noticed the home on fire and alerted the occupants, Ahman Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department said. Everyone was able to get out of the home prior to firefighters arriving.

When fire crews made it to the scene, Douglass said there were flames coming from multiple sides of the home. Firefighters immediately started putting water on the fire and searched the home to make sure no one else was inside.

Douglass said no one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.