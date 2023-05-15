DES MOINES, Iowa — If you see someone rummaging through your recycling bin Monday, it’s probably not just a nosy neighbor.

Des Moines Public Works is performing recycling audits Monday. That means workers with the solid waste division will be checking carts for what is inside.

They’ll leave a notice of whether the bin passed or failed and what items may have contributed to violations.

City leaders say this isn’t to cart-shame residents, but instead to help us all learn more about proper household recycling. You can find out more about the city’s recycling program and what items can be recycled here.