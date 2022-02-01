JOHNSTON, Iowa – Work is expected to begin this month on a replacement for a trail bridge in Johnston that collapsed because of ice jams almost three years ago.

The Trestle to Trestle Bridge spanned Beaver Creek in Johnston and served as a connector between Johnston and Des Moines as part of the Trestle to Trestle Trail. The detours on the trail will remain in place during construction.

The project is expected to cost $2 million and is being paid for by the cities of Johnston and Des Moines, the Metropolitan Planning Organization, Polk County, Polk County Conservation, and the state of Iowa.

Construction is expected to be complete by the fall of 2022.

You can watch the bridge being built via a time-lapse camera here.